Pranab Mukherjee Memorial Shines Amidst BJP-Congress Tension

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla launched a critique against Congress' primary leaders, accusing them of consistently disrespecting great historical figures. This comes as the Central government allocated a space within the Rashtriya Smriti complex to establish a memorial for former President Pranab Mukherjee, a move praised by Poonawalla.

Poonawalla noted Pranab Mukherjee, who received the Bharat Ratna under the current administration led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, deserves such a tribute. In contrast, he accused Congress of having a tradition of undervaluing its own leaders, including prominent figures like BR Ambedkar and Sardar Patel.

Pranab Mukherjee's daughter, Sharmistha Mukherjee, expressed her heartfelt appreciation for PM Modi's gesture. She remarked that her family did not request a memorial, reflecting her father's belief that true honors are granted, not demanded. Her brother, Abhijit Mukherjee, reiterated the family's gratitude and urged further recognition from Mukherjee's home state, West Bengal.

