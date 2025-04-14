Barefoot Pledge Fulfilled: PM Modi Meets Devoted Supporter

In a heartwarming meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met with Rampal Kashyap, a devoted supporter from Kaithal. Kashyap had vowed 14 years ago not to wear footwear until Modi assumed office as the Prime Minister and personally met him. The meaningful encounter concluded with Modi personally making him wear shoes.

During their memorable conversation, Prime Minister Modi advised against making such pledges, emphasizing, "I am making you wear shoes, but do not do it again. You should work; why give yourself pain?" He directed the focus toward constructive endeavors like social work and nation-building.

Modi also reflected on his interaction with Kashyap on platform X, highlighting the importance of channeling affection into societal development projects. During his visit to Yamuna Nagar, Modi inaugurated an 800 MW thermal power unit and laid the foundation stone for a new biogas plant. Furthermore, in Hisar, he marked the beginning of flights and celebrated Haryana's community spirit, acknowledging the state's support and development ambitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)