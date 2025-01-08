Left Menu

Tragedy in Assam: Desperate Rescue Efforts for Trapped Coal Miners

In Assam's Dima Hasao district, rescue operations are being conducted to recover workers trapped inside a flooded coal mine. One body has been found; hopes for others are diminishing. Additional support from the navy and army intensifies efforts, while questions about the mine's legality arise with one arrest made.

A tragic incident unfolded in Assam's Dima Hasao district, where a frantic rescue operation is underway to save nine workers trapped inside a coal mine. So far, one body has been recovered by army divers on the third day of their efforts, offering little hope for the survival of the remaining workers.

Despite intensified rescue operations conducted by teams from the navy, army, NDRF, and SDRF, the situation looks grim for the eight still trapped. The miners found themselves trapped after the coal mine, situated in the 3 Kilo area of Umrangso, was suddenly flooded by water on Monday.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma noted that the mine may be illegal, leading to the arrest of one individual. Rescue missions are in full swing, with additional support expected from Coal India. The spotlight is on both the rescue attempts and the regulatory issues surrounding this mining operation.

