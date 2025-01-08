Left Menu

Lokayukta Raids Target Karnataka Minor Irrigation Official

Karnataka Lokayukta officers have raided several properties linked to Minor Irrigation Department official AE Ravindra, intensifying an ongoing investigation. Locations in Basavakalyan and Bidar were searched, with authorities scrutinizing documents. Deputy Superintendent Hanumantharaya leads the operation, and more revelations are anticipated as the probe continues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-01-2025 12:05 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 12:05 IST
Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a major development, the Karnataka Lokayukta conducted extensive raids at properties associated with Minor Irrigation Department official AE Ravindra on Wednesday. The action marks a significant step in a wider ongoing investigation.

The series of searches encompassed Ravindra's residence in Basavakalyan, a house in Chikkapet, Bidar city, and another dwelling in Donagapur village, Bhalki taluk. Additionally, the Minor Irrigation Department's office in Basavakalyan came under scrutiny, as officials meticulously examine pertinent documents to uncover any discrepancies.

The operation is spearheaded by Deputy Superintendent of Police Hanumantharaya, who orchestrated three dedicated teams to execute the raids. While the document review is still underway, authorities indicate that further information will soon emerge as the investigation proceeds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

