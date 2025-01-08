Bengaluru Tops Avtar's Gender-Inclusive Cities Index

Bengaluru has been named the best city for women in India, according to Avtar Group's latest 'Top Cities for Women in India' index. The city impressed with its inclusive infrastructure, employment opportunities, and safety measures, leading the charge towards gender inclusivity and setting a benchmark for other cities.

South Indian cities dominated the rankings, with 16 cities securing positions in the top 25. Avtar Group, a leader in workplace culture consulting, underscores the urgent need for gender-inclusive urban spaces to foster women's progress. Founder Dr. Saundarya Rajesh emphasized the importance of nurturing environments where women can thrive.

The index evaluates 120 cities through the City Inclusion Score, assessing social and industrial inclusion alongside citizen experiences. While South India excelled, regions like Central and Eastern India lagged due to limited industrial development. Avtar's findings aim to inspire further investment in gender-equitable city planning nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)