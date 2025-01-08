Left Menu

Tragedy in Assam: Grim Prospects for Trapped Coal Miners

The body of one trapped miner, Ganga Bahadur Srestho, has been recovered from Assam's coal mine, while chances for the survival of the other eight appear grim. Efforts by navy, army, and rescue teams continue. Eyewitnesses suggest sudden flooding due to an underground water channel opening.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 08-01-2025 18:13 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 18:13 IST
Tragedy in Assam: Grim Prospects for Trapped Coal Miners
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The chilling recovery of one miner's body from Assam's Dima Hasao coal mine casts a shadow on the rescue efforts as chances of finding the remaining eight miners alive seem bleak. On the third day of relentless operations, divers retrieved the body of Ganga Bahadur Srestho, from 85 feet deep.

Authorities have mobilized a large-scale, multi-agency rescue involving the navy, army, NDRF, SDRF, ONGC, Coal India, and local administration. Special machinery was deployed to dewater the flooded tunnels, and further efforts will use Remotely Operated Vehicles to locate the other trapped miners.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma revealed the possibility of the mine's illegal status and associated arrests. Initial investigations point to an unexpected flooding incident due to an underground water channel opening, trapping the workers on Monday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025