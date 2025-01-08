Tragedy in Assam: Grim Prospects for Trapped Coal Miners

The chilling recovery of one miner's body from Assam's Dima Hasao coal mine casts a shadow on the rescue efforts as chances of finding the remaining eight miners alive seem bleak. On the third day of relentless operations, divers retrieved the body of Ganga Bahadur Srestho, from 85 feet deep.

Authorities have mobilized a large-scale, multi-agency rescue involving the navy, army, NDRF, SDRF, ONGC, Coal India, and local administration. Special machinery was deployed to dewater the flooded tunnels, and further efforts will use Remotely Operated Vehicles to locate the other trapped miners.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma revealed the possibility of the mine's illegal status and associated arrests. Initial investigations point to an unexpected flooding incident due to an underground water channel opening, trapping the workers on Monday.

