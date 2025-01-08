Capital Infra Trust IPO Sees Strong Investor Response on Second Day
The IPO of Capital Infra Trust, an infrastructure investment trust (InvIT), achieved a 78% subscription on its second day of bidding. Sponsored by Gawar Construction, the offering includes a fresh issue and offer for sale, totaling Rs 1,578 crore. Proceeds aim to repay project debts.
The Capital Infra Trust, an infrastructure investment trust backed by Gawar Construction, achieved a 78% subscription rate by its second bidding day. Investors have shown substantial interest, bidding for 6,85,74,750 units out of the 8,83,83,750 available, as reported by the stock exchange.
While the segment for other investors saw a subscription of 1.67 times, institutional investors displayed a more conservative 4% interest. The IPO is notably the first InvIT public offering of 2025, with a pricing range set between Rs 99-100 per unit and closing on January 9.
Funds raised, combining a fresh issue valued at Rs 1,077 crore and a Rs 501 crore offer for sale, aim to repay SPV project loans and sponsor unsecured debts. Shares will soon be listed on both the BSE and NSE.
