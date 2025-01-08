Left Menu

Capital Infra Trust IPO Sees Strong Investor Response on Second Day

The IPO of Capital Infra Trust, an infrastructure investment trust (InvIT), achieved a 78% subscription on its second day of bidding. Sponsored by Gawar Construction, the offering includes a fresh issue and offer for sale, totaling Rs 1,578 crore. Proceeds aim to repay project debts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-01-2025 18:21 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 18:21 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Capital Infra Trust, an infrastructure investment trust backed by Gawar Construction, achieved a 78% subscription rate by its second bidding day. Investors have shown substantial interest, bidding for 6,85,74,750 units out of the 8,83,83,750 available, as reported by the stock exchange.

While the segment for other investors saw a subscription of 1.67 times, institutional investors displayed a more conservative 4% interest. The IPO is notably the first InvIT public offering of 2025, with a pricing range set between Rs 99-100 per unit and closing on January 9.

Funds raised, combining a fresh issue valued at Rs 1,077 crore and a Rs 501 crore offer for sale, aim to repay SPV project loans and sponsor unsecured debts. Shares will soon be listed on both the BSE and NSE.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025