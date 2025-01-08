Left Menu

Baltic States Boost Energy Independence Amid Security Concerns

The Baltic states, collaborating with Poland, are enhancing their energy infrastructure to decouple from Russian power grids. This move follows damage to regional undersea cables, likely due to ongoing tensions. Efforts include strengthening infrastructure protection and securing European Union support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-01-2025 20:13 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 20:13 IST
The Baltic states, in a significant move towards energy independence, are collaborating closely with Poland to decouple their power grids from Russia. This strategic step comes in the wake of recent damage to undersea cables in the region, raising concerns about infrastructure security.

Baltic and Polish state-run power grid operators are negotiating an agreement to manage the newly decoupled system efficiently. The agreement aims to outline necessary measures and secure funding sources, according to Lithuania's energy minister, Zygimantas Vaiciunas.

Meanwhile, Poland's grid operator, PSE, is engaged in discussions with the Baltic states on joint projects to improve infrastructure protection, with an emphasis on obtaining European Union support. This development follows the December damage to the Estlink 2 power cable between Estonia and Finland amid heightened regional tensions.

