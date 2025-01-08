Maha Kumbh 2025: Prayagraj's Green Revolution

In anticipation of the Maha Kumbh 2025, Prayagraj is transforming barren areas into vibrant, green spaces to provide a healthier environment for the anticipated influx of millions of pilgrims. The Ministry of Culture announced on Wednesday that dense forests have been developed to ensure clean air and improve the atmosphere.

Over the past two years, the Prayagraj Municipal Corporation employed the Japanese Miyawaki technique to establish numerous oxygen banks, which now stand as lush forests. This initiative has significantly enhanced greenery, improved air quality, and aided in environmental preservation.

Municipal Commissioner Chandra Mohan Garg noted the Corporation's efforts to create dense forests at ten different sites, spanning 55,800 square meters. The largest project, in the Naini industrial area, features 1.2 lakh trees from 63 species, while Baswar hosts 27,000 trees from varied species, replacing the city's largest garbage dump.

The project not only helps eliminate industrial waste but also reduces dust, dirt, and unpleasant odors, further enhancing air quality. Dr. NB Singh, a former botany professor, emphasized the Miyawaki method's ability to foster rapid growth in dense forests, lowering daytime temperatures by several degrees during peak summer.

The project includes diverse tree species such as mango, mahua, neem, and more, alongside decorative and medicinal plants. This extensive greenery plays a pivotal role in reducing air and water pollution, preventing soil erosion, and enriching biodiversity, making it a vital step towards ecological balance.

The Miyawaki technique, created by Japanese botanist Akira Miyawaki, accelerates forest growth in urban settings by densely planting a mix of native species. This approach successfully converts barren lands into eco-friendly zones, effectively tackling pollution and promoting environmental health.

(With inputs from agencies.)