Khattar Unveils Vision for Urban Transformation at 'Capacity for Change'

Union Minister Khattar attends the 'Capacity for Change' program in Delhi, spearheaded by the NIUA to enhance urban aesthetics and living standards. By 2047, with urban population expected to rise to 50%, the initiative focuses on revitalizing old cities, expanding current ones, and developing new urban areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-01-2025 21:13 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 21:13 IST
Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar participated in the 'Capacity for Change' program in New Delhi. The initiative, launched by the National Institute of Urban Development (NIUA), aims at improving the aesthetic appeal of cities and enhancing the standard of living amid rapid urbanization.

Khattar highlighted that currently, 35% of India's population resides in urban areas, a figure projected to reach 50% by 2047. To address this growth, the 'Capacity for Change' program will focus on the redevelopment of older cities, the expansion of existing ones, and the creation of new urban centers.

Sharing insights at the event, Khattar emphasized integrating traditional wisdom from historic cities with modern technology, particularly artificial intelligence, to develop sustainable, future-ready urban environments. This citizen-centric approach aims to build resilient communities in rapidly expanding urban areas.

