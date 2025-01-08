Six Naxalites Surrender in Karnataka: A Push towards Peace

In a significant development, six members of the Naxalite movement turned themselves in at Bengaluru on Wednesday. This event unfolded under the keen observation of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, Home Minister G Parameshwara, and senior police officials.

The group includes Mundagaaru Latha and Vanajakshi from Chikkamagaluru, Sundari from Dakshina Kannada, Jish from Kerala, Vasanth K from Tamil Nadu, and Marappa Aroli from Raichur. Their surrender involved the formal handover of their uniforms and a written commitment to integrate into mainstream society.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah heralded this as a vital step towards peace, emphasizing adherence to constitutional paths for justice, as envisioned by Dr. BR Ambedkar. The state government promised to address their concerns, signaling a powerful message of reconciliation and rehabilitation for those abandoning the forest-based insurgency.

Deputy CM DK Shivakumar announced Karnataka's new status as a 'no naxalite' state, attributing this achievement to the collaborative efforts of government officials and the Anti-Naxal Force. The government, committed to respecting the demands of the reformed individuals, also provided them with a copy of the Indian Constitution.

Home Minister G Parameshwara noted that these surrenders were the culmination of persistent rehabilitation efforts, and assured that any legal proceedings would comply with established protocols.

