Tragedy Strikes at Tirupati: Stampede Claims Four Lives

A tragic stampede at the Tirupati temple in Andhra Pradesh has claimed the lives of four individuals, according to officials. The incident took place on Wednesday evening near the Vishnu Niwasam at the Tirumala Srivari Vaikuntha Dwara ticketing counter, during the distribution of 'darshan' tokens.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu expressed deep sorrow at the loss of lives caused by the stampede. In a statement from the Chief Minister's Office, Naidu conveyed his disturbance over the incident that unfolded as throngs of devotees gathered for token distribution.

Naidu engaged in conversations with officials to oversee the medical care provided to the injured. Continually updated on the situation, the Chief Minister directed top officials to the scene to implement relief measures and ensure the injured receive comprehensive treatment, according to the CMO statement.

(With inputs from agencies.)