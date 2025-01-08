Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes at Tirupati: Stampede Claims Four Lives

A stampede at Tirupati temple, Andhra Pradesh, resulted in four deaths during a rush for 'darshan' tokens. Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu expressed shock and mobilized officials for relief efforts, ensuring the injured receive prompt medical attention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-01-2025 22:49 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 22:49 IST
Tragedy Strikes at Tirupati: Stampede Claims Four Lives
Visual from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic stampede at the Tirupati temple in Andhra Pradesh has claimed the lives of four individuals, according to officials. The incident took place on Wednesday evening near the Vishnu Niwasam at the Tirumala Srivari Vaikuntha Dwara ticketing counter, during the distribution of 'darshan' tokens.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu expressed deep sorrow at the loss of lives caused by the stampede. In a statement from the Chief Minister's Office, Naidu conveyed his disturbance over the incident that unfolded as throngs of devotees gathered for token distribution.

Naidu engaged in conversations with officials to oversee the medical care provided to the injured. Continually updated on the situation, the Chief Minister directed top officials to the scene to implement relief measures and ensure the injured receive comprehensive treatment, according to the CMO statement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025