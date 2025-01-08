Left Menu

Conflict Coltan: A Dark Supply Chain Tale

A U.N. report reveals that 150 metric tons of coltan were illicitly exported from the Democratic Republic of Congo to Rwanda by rebels, leading to major supply chain contamination. The M23 movement's capture of mineral-rich Rubaya enabled this, and raised procurement concerns for tech manufacturers relying on conflict-free minerals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-01-2025 23:13 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 23:13 IST
Conflict Coltan: A Dark Supply Chain Tale

In a recent U.N. report, experts have disclosed that rebels in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo illegally exported at least 150 metric tons of coltan to Rwanda last year. This activity marks the largest contamination of the mineral supply chain in the Great Lakes Region to date.

The M23 movement, a Tutsi-led organization allegedly supported by Rwanda, captured the mineral-rich area of Rubaya following intense clashes in April. The rebels monopolized transport routes from Rubaya to Rwanda, resulting in the mixing of minerals, according to the U.N. Security Council's Group of Experts report.

The discovery places significant pressure on technology manufacturers to ensure their products do not utilize conflict minerals from regions like eastern Congo. Recently, Congo launched legal action against Apple's subsidiaries in France and Belgium over allegations of using these minerals, though Apple denies the claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025