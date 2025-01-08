Conflict Coltan: A Dark Supply Chain Tale

In a recent U.N. report, experts have disclosed that rebels in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo illegally exported at least 150 metric tons of coltan to Rwanda last year. This activity marks the largest contamination of the mineral supply chain in the Great Lakes Region to date.

The M23 movement, a Tutsi-led organization allegedly supported by Rwanda, captured the mineral-rich area of Rubaya following intense clashes in April. The rebels monopolized transport routes from Rubaya to Rwanda, resulting in the mixing of minerals, according to the U.N. Security Council's Group of Experts report.

The discovery places significant pressure on technology manufacturers to ensure their products do not utilize conflict minerals from regions like eastern Congo. Recently, Congo launched legal action against Apple's subsidiaries in France and Belgium over allegations of using these minerals, though Apple denies the claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)