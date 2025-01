Slovakia Secures Gas Supply Amid Ukraine-Russia Tensions

In a strategic move to safeguard Slovakia's energy needs, Prime Minister Robert Fico confirmed securing the country's gas supply. This announcement followed his Moscow trip where he met Russian President Vladimir Putin last month.

Ukraine ceased Russian gas transit in early 2025, prompting Fico to criticize Kyiv for not extending the transit deal. Although Slovakia now obtains its gas through Hungary via Turk Stream, Fico highlighted the economic impact, estimating losses of 500 million euros in transit fees and 1 billion euros in increased gas prices.

Upcoming discussions with European Commission officials aim at addressing the semi-crisis. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy accused Fico of escalating tensions at Russia's behest.

