Biden's Rome Mission: Strengthening Global Aid Through WFP
During an upcoming visit to Rome, U.S. President Joe Biden will announce a new humanitarian aid commitment to the U.N. World Food Programme. A specific amount has not been disclosed. First Lady Jill Biden will meet with WFP Executive Director Cindy McCain to discuss further collaborations.
During his upcoming visit to Rome, U.S. President Joe Biden plans to announce a new commitment of humanitarian assistance to the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP), according to White House spokesperson John Kirby.
Although Kirby did not reveal the specific amount of the expected aid, the announcement signifies a strengthening of the U.S. partnership with the WFP.
Accompanying the President, First Lady Jill Biden is slated to meet with WFP Executive Director Cindy McCain, as part of ongoing discussions to enhance global food assistance efforts.
