Left Menu

Nuclear Negotiations on a Global Stage: Rome's Role in Iran-US Talks

Talks between Iran and the US on Iran's advancing nuclear program shift to Rome, facilitated by an Italian request and Omani mediation. As tensions and stakes rise, the UN nuclear watchdog heads to Iran to ensure inspection access, emphasizing urgent cooperation to resolve diplomatic challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 14-04-2025 17:22 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 17:22 IST
Nuclear Negotiations on a Global Stage: Rome's Role in Iran-US Talks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Italy

Negotiations between Iran and the United States over Tehran's nuclear program are shifting to Rome, following a request facilitated by Oman. The stakes are high as tensions between the two nations persist.

The UN's nuclear watchdog head, Rafael Mariano Grossi, plans to visit Iran this week, aiming to improve access for inspections. This comes amid growing concerns over Iran's enrichment levels nearing weapons-grade capabilities.

While Rome prepares to host the next round of discussions, the focus remains on sanctions relief, uranium enrichment levels, and ensuring commitments are honored in the wake of past broken promises.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

 Egypt
2
Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

 Australia
3
UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

 United Kingdom
4
Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025