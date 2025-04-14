Nuclear Negotiations on a Global Stage: Rome's Role in Iran-US Talks

Negotiations between Iran and the United States over Tehran's nuclear program are shifting to Rome, following a request facilitated by Oman. The stakes are high as tensions between the two nations persist.

The UN's nuclear watchdog head, Rafael Mariano Grossi, plans to visit Iran this week, aiming to improve access for inspections. This comes amid growing concerns over Iran's enrichment levels nearing weapons-grade capabilities.

While Rome prepares to host the next round of discussions, the focus remains on sanctions relief, uranium enrichment levels, and ensuring commitments are honored in the wake of past broken promises.

(With inputs from agencies.)