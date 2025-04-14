Left Menu

Nuclear Talks Shift to Rome as Stakes Heighten Between Iran and US

Iran and the US are set to move negotiations over Tehran's nuclear program to Rome, following talks in Muscat. The talks are critical, as both nations approach 50 years of antagonism. The IAEA chief plans an imminent visit to Iran, with enriched uranium and sanctions relief as key issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 14-04-2025 20:18 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 20:18 IST
Nuclear Talks Shift to Rome as Stakes Heighten Between Iran and US
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Italy

In a pivotal move, negotiations between Iran and the United States regarding Tehran's nuclear program will soon shift to Rome, according to sources within the Italian government. The change of venue follows earlier discussions held in Muscat, with Oman continuing as the mediator between the two sides.

The International Atomic Energy Agency's (IAEA) chief, Rafael Mariano Grossi, is also set to visit Iran this week. His trip aims to discuss improved access for IAEA inspectors amidst escalating tensions. The agency plays a critical role in verifying Iran's adherence to the nuclear deal it struck in 2015 with world powers.

The stakes of these discussions are momentous, as U.S. President Donald Trump has repeatedly threatened military action if an agreement cannot be reached. Iran continues to enrich uranium to near weapons-grade levels, heightening concerns over its nuclear ambitions. Sanctions relief remains a contentious topic, with Iran seeking guarantees due to past broken promises.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

 Egypt
2
Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

 Australia
3
UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

 United Kingdom
4
Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025