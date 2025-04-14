Nuclear Talks Shift to Rome as Stakes Heighten Between Iran and US

In a pivotal move, negotiations between Iran and the United States regarding Tehran's nuclear program will soon shift to Rome, according to sources within the Italian government. The change of venue follows earlier discussions held in Muscat, with Oman continuing as the mediator between the two sides.

The International Atomic Energy Agency's (IAEA) chief, Rafael Mariano Grossi, is also set to visit Iran this week. His trip aims to discuss improved access for IAEA inspectors amidst escalating tensions. The agency plays a critical role in verifying Iran's adherence to the nuclear deal it struck in 2015 with world powers.

The stakes of these discussions are momentous, as U.S. President Donald Trump has repeatedly threatened military action if an agreement cannot be reached. Iran continues to enrich uranium to near weapons-grade levels, heightening concerns over its nuclear ambitions. Sanctions relief remains a contentious topic, with Iran seeking guarantees due to past broken promises.

