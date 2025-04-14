U.S.-Iran Nuclear Talks Head to Rome: A Push for Peace
The United States and Iran are set for a second round of nuclear discussions in Rome, facilitated by Italy and Oman, after positive talks in Oman. The talks aim to resolve nuclear issues and foster peace amid U.S. President Donald Trump's military threats if no agreement is reached.
A new round of nuclear negotiations between the United States and Iran is scheduled to take place in Rome, as confirmed by Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani. This follows constructive discussions held in Oman on Saturday.
Speaking at the world Expo in Osaka, Tajani noted that Italy agreed to host the talks at the request of the U.S., Iran, and Oman, which is acting as a mediator. He expressed Italy's commitment to supporting negotiations aimed at resolving the nuclear conflict and promoting peace.
According to reports from Axios, citing anonymous insiders, the upcoming talks align with U.S. President Donald Trump's firm stance. Trump, who discussed the situation with his advisers aboard Air Force One, emphasized the urgency of the negotiations, while refraining from providing additional specifics.
