Tragic Stampede at Tirumala Temple: Six Lives Lost, Dozens Injured

In the early hours of Thursday, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Additional Executive Officer Venkayya Chowdary visited the Sri Venkateswara Ramnarayan Ruia Government General Hospital in Tirupati to meet those affected by a tragic stampede that occurred in Andhra Pradesh the previous day, claiming six lives. Chowdhary's visit involved discussions with both patients and medical staff.

TTD Chairman BR Naidu attributed the calamity to "overcrowding". Board member Bhanu Prakash Reddy explained, "To distribute tokens for 'Ekadasi Darshan', we opened 91 counters...it is unfortunate stampede occurred. Six devotees died, while 40 suffered injuries. We are providing top medical care and sincerely apologize to the devotees. An inquiry will follow, and serious action will be considered. The Chief Minister and Health Minister are set to visit Tirupati on January 9."

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu, who expressed condolences, plans to meet with the victims' families. Six fatalities occurred when a stampede erupted near the Vishnu Niwasam vaikuntha dwara ticket booth during 'darshan' token distribution.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the incident. The state is offering comprehensive support to those injured. The Vaikunta Dwara Darshan at the Tirumala Sri Venkateswara Temple will proceed from January 10 to 19, enabling devotees to pass through the sacred entrance for blessings.

Offline tokens for darshan are set to be distributed from today across nine centers in Tirupati. Since Wednesday morning, a surge in devotees from across the country led to severe congestion at the centers, causing the tragic events.

