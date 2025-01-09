Union Minister Chouhan's Spiritual Visit and Environmental Call to Action

In a spiritual visit, Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, accompanied by his wife, visited the Kamakhya temple in Guwahati on Thursday. Chouhan sought the blessings of Goddess Kamakhya and spoke about the nation's ongoing development to reporters, underscoring a vision of peace and harmony for citizens.

Chouhan expressed, "May the Goddess bless us all. All brothers and sisters, all the citizens of the nation stay happy and healthy. Our nation moves toward the path of progress," adding his hopes for peace and unity within the country. The Kamakhya Temple, located on the Nilachal Hills in Guwahati, Assam, is a revered site of Tantric worship and central to the Kulachara Tantra Marga tradition.

Earlier, Chouhan addressed the importance of environmental conservation during a press meeting in Delhi on Saturday. Highlighting the deteriorating state of the environment, he stated, "Today, the Earth is in danger. If the environment continues to deteriorate - the question today is, whether the earth will remain livable for the coming generations." Chouhan, who serves as the Union Minister for Agriculture, Farmers' Welfare, and Rural Development, has committed to planting a sapling daily, a practice he has maintained since February 19, 2021.

