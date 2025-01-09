Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Damoh: Two Children Perish as Blaze Engulfs Hut

In Madhya Pradesh's Damoh district, a devastating fire claimed the lives of two young children and left another critically injured. The incident occurred when a family, boiling potatoes inside their straw hut, experienced a sudden blaze. Authorities and officials are investigating the tragic circumstances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2025 10:42 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 10:42 IST
Damoh District Magistrate Sudhir Kochar. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a heart-wrenching incident that unfolded in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh district, two young girls lost their lives, and a third sibling was critically injured when their straw hut caught fire. The blaze erupted as the family was boiling potatoes, said Damoh District Magistrate Sudhir Kochar.

Govind Adivasi and his family, who worked as laborers, resided in a modest hut. The family's three daughters, Jahnvi (3), Kirti (2), and Malti (6 months), were caught in the inferno. Despite desperate attempts to escape, the fire claimed the lives of Jahnvi and Kirti, while Malti survives on oxygen support.

Dr. Chakresh Kumar from the District Hospital reported that of the three children brought in, two had succumbed to their injuries, and the third remains in a critical state. The exact cause of the blaze remains unclear as the community grapples with the tragedy, and the state's Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced financial aid for the victims' families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

