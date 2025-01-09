Left Menu

Heineken Halts Supplies Amid Telangana's $466 Million Dues: Crisis Looms in India's Alcohol Sector

Global alcohol giants like Heineken and Diageo face a $466 million payment delay from Telangana, India. Heineken halted supplies, pressuring the state for pricing approval. Accusations of market collusion emerge as antitrust investigations continue. The fiscal strain threatens operations and investments, with total outstanding payments nearing $606 million.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2025 14:28 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 14:16 IST
Heineken Halts Supplies Amid Telangana's $466 Million Dues: Crisis Looms in India's Alcohol Sector
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Global alcohol giants, including Diageo, Pernod Ricard, and Carlsberg, are grappling with unpaid dues totaling $466 million from India's Telangana state. This financial standoff escalated as Heineken halted supplies this week, marking an unprecedented move to press for overdue payments, according to industry insiders.

India ranks as the world's eighth-largest alcohol market by volume, generating substantial revenue for individual states through regulated pricing. Heineken's United Breweries, India's leading beer company, ceased supplying southern Telangana due to payment delays and stagnant pricing approvals since the 2019/20 fiscal year, impacting its financial health.

This bold maneuver caused a 7% dip in its share value amid heightened scrutiny across the sector. Meanwhile, antitrust investigations are underway into alleged market share collusion by Anheuser-Busch InBev and Pernod Ricard, with authorities receiving their cooperation following December raids. The liquor supply chain relies heavily on state-run depots, placing companies at the mercy of state payments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gulf of Mexico

Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gul...

 Global
3
Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

 Global
4
Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Exposed

Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Expose...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI meets cognitive science: Tackling LLM hallucinations with dual-process thinking

Can AI truly mimic human writing? A look through the data lens

Breaking barriers: Tackling cybersickness for widespread adoption of virtual reality

A shield against the invisible: Tackling insider threats in the AI age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025