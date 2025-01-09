Heineken Halts Supplies Amid Telangana's $466 Million Dues: Crisis Looms in India's Alcohol Sector
Global alcohol giants like Heineken and Diageo face a $466 million payment delay from Telangana, India. Heineken halted supplies, pressuring the state for pricing approval. Accusations of market collusion emerge as antitrust investigations continue. The fiscal strain threatens operations and investments, with total outstanding payments nearing $606 million.
Global alcohol giants, including Diageo, Pernod Ricard, and Carlsberg, are grappling with unpaid dues totaling $466 million from India's Telangana state. This financial standoff escalated as Heineken halted supplies this week, marking an unprecedented move to press for overdue payments, according to industry insiders.
India ranks as the world's eighth-largest alcohol market by volume, generating substantial revenue for individual states through regulated pricing. Heineken's United Breweries, India's leading beer company, ceased supplying southern Telangana due to payment delays and stagnant pricing approvals since the 2019/20 fiscal year, impacting its financial health.
This bold maneuver caused a 7% dip in its share value amid heightened scrutiny across the sector. Meanwhile, antitrust investigations are underway into alleged market share collusion by Anheuser-Busch InBev and Pernod Ricard, with authorities receiving their cooperation following December raids. The liquor supply chain relies heavily on state-run depots, placing companies at the mercy of state payments.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
ED probing role of Canadian colleges, Indian entities in human trafficking
Vajpayee architect of India's transition into 21st century: PM Modi
Indian stock markets closed today on Christmas, mixed trends in Asian markets
UN Sec-General pays tributes to Indian peacekeeper
FPI inflows into Indian equities drop sharply in 2024; rebound anticipated in 2025