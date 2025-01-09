Heineken Halts Supplies Amid Telangana's $466 Million Dues: Crisis Looms in India's Alcohol Sector

Global alcohol giants, including Diageo, Pernod Ricard, and Carlsberg, are grappling with unpaid dues totaling $466 million from India's Telangana state. This financial standoff escalated as Heineken halted supplies this week, marking an unprecedented move to press for overdue payments, according to industry insiders.

India ranks as the world's eighth-largest alcohol market by volume, generating substantial revenue for individual states through regulated pricing. Heineken's United Breweries, India's leading beer company, ceased supplying southern Telangana due to payment delays and stagnant pricing approvals since the 2019/20 fiscal year, impacting its financial health.

This bold maneuver caused a 7% dip in its share value amid heightened scrutiny across the sector. Meanwhile, antitrust investigations are underway into alleged market share collusion by Anheuser-Busch InBev and Pernod Ricard, with authorities receiving their cooperation following December raids. The liquor supply chain relies heavily on state-run depots, placing companies at the mercy of state payments.

(With inputs from agencies.)