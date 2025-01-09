Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir MLAs Begin Three-Day Orientation: Preparing for Legislative Duties

A three-day orientation program for Jammu and Kashmir's newly elected MLAs commenced, led by CM Omar Abdullah. The event aims to educate members on assembly procedures. Abdullah discussed Delhi assembly polls and voiced the need for strategizing against BJP. J-K Legislative Assembly's first session is scheduled for November 8, 2024.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir marked the commencement of a critical three-day orientation program for its newly elected Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) on Thursday. The initiative, held at the central hall of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly, saw the presence of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and other key figures from the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference.

Addressing the media, CM Omar Abdullah highlighted the novelty of the program for all participants, noting, "Today marks a new order and arrangement, necessitating an understanding of the workings, powers, and procedures of the legislative assembly." The session was further enriched by the presence of Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh, whose experience, Abdullah expressed, will be invaluable.

Ahead of the upcoming session, Abdullah conveyed his aspirations for improved representation by MLAs. He addressed queries on the Delhi assembly polls, asserting no current ties with the elections, and urged local political forces to strategize effectively against the BJP.

(With inputs from agencies.)

