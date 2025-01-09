Left Menu

Union Minister Unveils New Initiatives for North East Agriculture

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan highlighted the central government's commitment to boosting agricultural research and development in the North Eastern region. During the ICAR's Golden Jubilee celebrations, he praised the potential of bamboo and addressed gender discrimination through initiatives like Madhya Pradesh's Ladli Laxmi Yojana.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2025 15:22 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 15:22 IST
Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. (Photo: @OfficeofSSC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan attended the Indian Council of Agricultural Research's Golden Jubilee event for the North Eastern Hill Region in Umiam, Meghalaya, emphasizing the Modi administration's ongoing commitment to agriculture in the area.

Chouhan assured that there will be continued investments in research focused on fruits, vegetables, and crops to ensure fair pricing for farmers, improve production, and decrease costs. He also highlighted that bamboo could revolutionize the region's agriculture sector due to its versatility.

The Minister further acknowledged the cultural respect for women in the Northeast and discussed efforts to combat gender bias, citing the Ladli Laxmi Yojana from his home state as a positive example of supporting female births.

