Union Minister Unveils New Initiatives for North East Agriculture

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan attended the Indian Council of Agricultural Research's Golden Jubilee event for the North Eastern Hill Region in Umiam, Meghalaya, emphasizing the Modi administration's ongoing commitment to agriculture in the area.

Chouhan assured that there will be continued investments in research focused on fruits, vegetables, and crops to ensure fair pricing for farmers, improve production, and decrease costs. He also highlighted that bamboo could revolutionize the region's agriculture sector due to its versatility.

The Minister further acknowledged the cultural respect for women in the Northeast and discussed efforts to combat gender bias, citing the Ladli Laxmi Yojana from his home state as a positive example of supporting female births.

