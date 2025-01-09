Kenya Airways to Resume Luanda Flights, Visa Waiver for Kenyans in Progress

Kenya and Angola have agreed to enhance their diplomatic and economic ties, including the resumption of direct flights between Nairobi and Luanda by Kenya Airways in March 2025. This was announced after a bilateral meeting between President William Ruto of Kenya and President João Lourenço of Angola at the Angolan presidential palace in Luanda on Wednesday.

In a significant diplomatic gesture, Angola committed to waiving visa requirements for Kenyan citizens, reciprocating Kenya’s earlier decision to remove visa restrictions for Angolans. President Ruto emphasized the importance of this move in enabling professionals, such as teachers, to access Angola more easily, further enhancing people-to-people connections and economic collaboration.

Regional Peace and Security Discussions

The leaders discussed crucial matters impacting the African continent, focusing on peace in the Great Lakes region and institutional reforms of the African Union (AU). They also addressed the upcoming AU Commission elections, with President Ruto soliciting support from Angola for former Kenyan Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s bid for the AU Commission chairperson position.

On regional security, the two leaders underscored the importance of a joint meeting between the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and the East African Community (EAC) to consolidate the Luanda Process for Peace in the Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

“Peace and security in our continent is of paramount importance to us all, and we are keen to have a process that incorporates all and ensures its success,” said President Ruto.

President Lourenço was invited to a retreat in Kenya later this month to deliberate further on AU reforms ahead of the AU Heads of State Summit in February.

Trade and Economic Collaboration

Trade relations between Kenya and Angola were a significant focus of the discussions, with both leaders expressing a commitment to strengthening economic cooperation. The resumption of Kenya Airways flights is expected to boost trade, tourism, and investment between the two nations.

The Kenyan delegation, which included key leaders such as Prime Cabinet Secretary and Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, Governors Anne Waiguru (Kirinyaga) and Gladys Wanga (Homa Bay), and Mandera Senator Ali Roba, explored potential partnerships in sectors including education, energy, and agriculture.

Expanding Kenya's Diplomatic Footprint

President Ruto’s visit to Angola followed his trip to Accra, Ghana, where he attended the inauguration of President John Mahama. The visits underline Kenya’s increasing role in regional and continental diplomacy.

Future Engagements

President Lourenço expressed optimism about Angola's growing partnership with Kenya, highlighting the mutual benefits of enhanced connectivity and collaboration. As preparations for the AU Summit intensify, the meeting marked a pivotal moment in reinforcing the role of both nations in fostering regional stability and economic growth.

The upcoming resumption of direct flights and the planned visa waiver are seen as practical steps toward strengthening bilateral relations, with significant potential to benefit businesses and citizens of both countries.