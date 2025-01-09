European Stocks Rise Despite Policy Uncertainty and Retail Woes

European stocks nudged upwards on Thursday, with mining sector gains offsetting losses in retail. Early trading saw the pan-European STOXX 600 rise by 0.1% after an initial drop of 0.5%, as investors grappled with persistent economic uncertainties.

Concerns about rising inflation, dwindling hopes of interest rate cuts, and looming U.S. policies under President-elect Donald Trump have spiked bond yields globally. Speculation about Trump declaring a national economic emergency to enforce universal tariffs dampened market sentiment further.

Retail took a hit, with British discount retailer B&M's forecast cut causing a ripple effect across other stores. Meanwhile, a surge in oil and gas sectors helped stabilize the market amid a day of lighter trading volume, with U.S. markets shut for a national day of mourning for former President Jimmy Carter.

(With inputs from agencies.)