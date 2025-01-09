Left Menu

India Achieves Genetic Milestone with Genome Project Completion

Prime Minister Narendra Modi heralded the completion of the Genome India Project as a transformative leap in biotechnology. This initiative, which sequenced the genomes of 10,000 Indian individuals, promises to revolutionize healthcare and genetic research by providing insights into the country's genetic diversity, aiding policy-making and innovation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday lauded the successful completion of the Genome India Project, marking it as a historic breakthrough in biotechnology. In a video message, he emphasized the project's potential to revolutionize healthcare and genetic research in India by sequencing the genomes of 10,000 individuals, granting scientists unprecedented insight into the nation's diverse genetic makeup.

Launched five years ago, despite challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, India's scientists diligently brought the Genome India Project to fruition. Narendra Modi spotlighted the project's capability to enhance policy formulation and innovation, calling it a significant stride in India's biotechnology revolution. The genomic data is now housed at the Indian Biological Data Centre.

The initiative will assist in understanding genetic diversity across various populations, crucial for tailoring healthcare policies and interventions. Highlighting issues like sickle cell anaemia in tribal communities, Modi stressed the importance of genetic study to address region-specific health challenges. Furthermore, he noted how biotechnology and biomass are fundamental to India's bioeconomy growth, boosting sustainable development and innovation.

Highlighting India's rapid bioeconomy expansion, which has grown from $10 billion in 2014 to over $150 billion now, Modi acknowledged India's stature as a pharmaceutical hub. He cited the country's strides in healthcare, including accessible, affordable medicine. Genome India, with its aim to capture genetic variations for improved public health, is viewing as a pivot for transformative healthcare interventions nationwide.

