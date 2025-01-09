Gujarat Leads the Fight: Transformative Narco Reward Policy

In an unprecedented move, Gujarat has become the first Indian state to roll out the Narco Reward Policy, promising incentives to informants who aid in the seizure of narcotics. Led by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and announced in an official statement, the initiative has resulted in the confiscation of 87,607 kilograms of drugs worth Rs 16,155 crore between October 2021 and December 2024.

The drive to curb the spread of narcotics abuse, which has pervaded even the most rural corners of the state, underscores Gujarat's unwavering commitment to shielding its youth from drug-related perils. As a trailblazing measure, the Narcotics Reward Policy represents a pivotal step forward in dismantling drug networks.

Highlighting the program's critical role, Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi emphasized the societal damage inflicted by drug abuse, urging the public to report such activities. Gujarat Police's leading role in drug seizures, thanks to the state's groundbreaking reward policy, strengthens their push against narcotics.

Significantly, police officers, employees, and informants are integral to combating drug trafficking under the newly implemented policy by the Home Department. The scheme incentivizes these stakeholders by offering tangible rewards for successful narcotics seizures.

Informants whose intelligence culminates in the confiscation of narcotics under the NDPS Act receive substantial rewards. This includes officers who conduct successful investigations or prosecutions, capitalizing on post-investigation findings to substantiate the crime.

Officers from various departments collaborating to address NDPS Act violations also benefit from this reward system. The value of information provided, the associated risk, and its pivotal role in the seizure determine the reward amounts for informants.

The policy details larger awards capped at 20% of the seized drugs' market value for informants, while government employees could earn up to Rs 20 lakh over their careers. Private individuals assisting with administrative tasks have set amounts allocated per case.

In cases where an informant or government employee passes away, the reward can be transferred to their legal heir. This strategic policy has notably increased the number of accusations attributed under the NDPS Act and the volume of drug confiscations. Gujarat Police's relentless efforts have resulted in the capture of over 2,500 suspects since 2021.

The DGP Committee sanctioned Rs 51,202 in rewards for 64 individuals, and the ACS, Home Committee approved Rs 6,36,86,664 for 169 contributors. A proposal for rewarding an additional 737 individuals with Rs 5,13,40,680 is now pending with the NCB Committee, marking a progressive milestone. (ANI)

