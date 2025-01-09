Left Menu

Boosting Growth: Punjab's Plan for Anganwadi Centres

The Punjab government plans to construct 1,419 anganwadi centres with a Rs 200 crore investment to advance women's and children's development. The initiative includes new constructions, upgrades to existing centres, and improved facilities. Recruitment for 3,000 workers and helpers is also underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 09-01-2025 21:23 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 21:23 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab government has announced an ambitious plan to build 1,419 anganwadi centres with an investment of Rs 200 crore, aimed at fostering the holistic development of women and children. This was declared by Social Security, Women and Child Development Minister Baljit Kaur on Thursday.

Minister Kaur highlighted that the project goes beyond mere construction; it seeks to establish an environment conducive to the physical, cognitive, and emotional growth of children. The initiative involves the construction of new anganwadi centres, enhancements to existing ones, better sanitation facilities, and equipping centres with necessary amenities.

In its first phase, the project will see the construction of 1,000 centres, with 56 completed and 644 underway. Moreover, upgrades to 350 existing centres are planned, supported by a Rs 7 crore budget. The minister also announced the upcoming recruitment of 3,000 anganwadi workers and helpers, reinforcing the government's commitment to regional development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

