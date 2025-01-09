Zeeshan Siddiqui Demands Justice in Father's High-Profile Murder Case

Zeeshan Siddiqui, the son of slain Nationalist Congress Party leader Baba Siddique, has expressed deep dissatisfaction with the Mumbai Police's investigation into his father's killing. Siddiqui claims a lack of adequate questioning of suspects he identified, and he plans to meet Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for support.

After Baba Siddique's murder, speculation arose about the involvement of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Zeeshan Siddiqui criticized the formation of this narrative, demanding extradition of the accused if proven guilty. Siddiqui pledged to pursue all available avenues for justice, as he believes the current investigation undermines law and order.

Police investigations have uncovered that suspect Akashdeep Gill, arrested in Punjab, used a laborer's hotspot to contact co-conspirators, including mastermind Anmol Bishnoi. Gill's arrest suggests the Bishnoi gang's growing influence, with intentions to target a prominent leader in Pune following Baba Siddique's assassination.

