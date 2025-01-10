Dense Fog Triggers Multiple Vehicle Collision on Delhi-Lucknow Highway

A multi-vehicle collision transpired on the Delhi-Lucknow Highway near the Bahadurgarh station area in Hapur on Friday morning. The accident was attributed to poor visibility conditions caused by dense fog blanketing the region.

Preliminary reports indicate that several people involved in the crash sustained minor injuries. Emergency services were promptly deployed to manage the situation and offer assistance to those affected on-site.

While the exact details of the incident remain scarce, local authorities have begun an investigation to piece together the sequence of events. Further information is awaited as officials work to clear the highway and restore normal traffic flow. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)