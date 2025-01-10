BJP Strategizes for 2025 Delhi Assembly Elections Amid Leadership Meetings

In a significant political move, Union Home Minister Amit Shah joined BJP National President JP Nadda for a pivotal meeting at Nadda's residence. The session marked crucial discussions as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) intensifies preparations for the 2025 Delhi Assembly Elections.

On Thursday, Nadda convened with the Delhi Assembly Election Management Committee at the state office to review organizational strategies. Key figures such as Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdev, Election In-charge Baijayant Jay Panda, and Co-In-charge Alka Gurjar were present, underscoring the party's comprehensive approach to the electoral challenge.

Nadda issued directives aimed at securing a landmark victory under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Highlighting a broader choice for voters, Nadda contrasted BJP's development narrative against the purported failures of Arvind Kejriwal's administration. He expressed confidence in Delhiites choosing progress over AAP's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)