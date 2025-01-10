Left Menu

Supreme Court Intervenes in Sambhal Mosque's Well Dispute

The Supreme Court has halted the execution of a notice related to a well outside the Sambhal mosque. The court seeks a status report from the Uttar Pradesh government following concerns from the mosque committee. Tensions arose after reports of historical revision and potential religious conflict.

Updated: 10-01-2025 14:41 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 14:41 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has taken a decisive step by staying the execution of a notice issued by the Sambhal Nagar Palika concerning a well located outside the Sambhal mosque. A bench led by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar has sought a detailed status report from the Uttar Pradesh government within two weeks. This action comes in response to an application from the Shahi Jama Masjid's Committee of Management, which is seeking to maintain the status quo of the private well positioned near the mosque's entrance.

During the hearing, the court observed no harm in the well's external use, questioning the objection raised by the mosque committee. Chief Justice Khanna inquired about the rationale behind restricting public access, suggesting there is no issue if individuals utilize the well from outside the mosque. This perspective emerged following senior advocate Huzefa Ahmadi's presentation that the well is traditionally used exclusively by the mosque, with concerns over naming it 'Hari Mandir' and potential misuse for religious practices.

The Uttar Pradesh government described the situation as 'very peaceful,' disputing the committee's allegations of external provocations. The committee's application also pointed to posters suggesting religious significance of wells, alleging a campaign by the district administration to revive old temples, potentially rekindling religious tensions. The judiciary has stayed the proceedings in the trial court, emphasizing the need for clarity from the Allahabad High Court on the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

