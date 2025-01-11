Tragedy in Assam: Unyielding Rescue Efforts Uncover Another Body

Another grim discovery was made as rescue operations in Assam's Dima Hasao district uncovered the body of a worker trapped in a coal mine. The worker, identified as Lijen Magar, a local resident, was among nine affected by sudden flooding in the mine.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed condolences, stating that the rescue efforts in Umrangsu continue with determination despite the tragedy. Among the nine trapped, two bodies have been retrieved so far, with the first body unearthed on Wednesday.

Specialized equipment from ONGC and Coal India aids in dewatering the 340-feet-deep quarry. The mining incident remains a somber reminder of the risks faced by workers, as the search continues into its sixth day with hopes of finding more survivors.

(With inputs from agencies.)