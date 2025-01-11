Gujarat CM Champions Sports in Police Tournament Finale

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel was a key figure at the closing ceremony of the 28th All India Police Golf Tournament in Sanand city, Ahmedabad district. State Police Chief Vikas Sahay was also in attendance as per the Gujarat CM's office statement.

Chief Minister Patel praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his push to integrate sports into daily life through the 'Fit India' initiative. He highlighted the importance of exercise and sports for maintaining mental health and a balanced lifestyle, noting the instrumental role of competitions organized by the All India Police Sports Control Board in promoting physical fitness and improving coordination among police personnel.

He further connected these efforts with the PM's vision of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat' and 'Nation First,' emphasizing Gujarat's commitment to enhancing its sports infrastructure and training facilities as the nation eyes the 2036 Olympics. Patel announced plans for a center of excellence in Sports at three police headquarters to promote participation and commended the Gujarat Police for innovative achievements in e-governance and security.

Vikas Sahay, the State Police Chief, acknowledged Gujarat's role in hosting national-level police competitions over the past year, including the Lawn Tennis Championship, Band Competition, and the Golf Tournament, which attracted 80 participants from various states and central forces.

Sahay also highlighted the integration of eco-friendly initiatives, such as tree planting, into the event, supporting the vision of a sustainable future. Rajeev Ahire, Chairman of the All India Police Sports Control Board, highlighted the board's efforts in organizing competitions nationwide, promoting excellence in national and international police sports events.

The golf tournament, held from January 9 to 11 at Kalhar Blue and Greens Golf Club in Sanand, featured participation from states like Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Haryana, Jammu & Kashmir, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab, Rajasthan, Telangana, West Bengal, and central police forces such as CISF, CRPF, Assam Rifles, BSF, ITBP, and IB. The closing ceremony saw notable attendees including Home Guard Commandant General Manoj Agarwal, Golf Federation of India Chairman Aryavir Arya, Sanand MLA Kanubhai Patel, and distinguished guests.

