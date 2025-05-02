Pedal for Progress: Teachers Lead Fit India's Cycling Revolution

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya, will take part in a special edition of the Fit India Sundays On Cycle initiative, named 'Cycling with Teachers,' alongside educators from across the nation. The event is set for May 4 at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium and aims to propel the 'Fight Obesity' campaign by emphasizing the pivotal role of teachers, coaches, and academic mentors.

Having commenced in December 2024, this nationwide cycling drive has engaged over 200,000 participants across 5,000 locations in India, attracting individuals of all ages. Badminton champions Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, who recently received their Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna awards, praised the initiative for encouraging cycling over motorcycling. "Cycling promotes fitness and benefits the environment," Chirag noted, urging the public to support the movement.

This week's Fit India cycling event in the capital will begin at 7 AM from Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium. Among the attendees are Member of Parliament and noted Bhojpuri actor-singer Manoj Tiwari, as well as Narender Kumar, a mountaineer who achieved a remarkable ascent of Mount Annapurna in April 2025.

