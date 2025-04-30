Left Menu

Congress Unites with Prime Minister Modi Against Terrorism

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh reiterated support for PM Narendra Modi's anti-terrorism efforts. Singh highlighted the Party's long-standing fight against terrorism, stressing the unity demonstrated by Jammu and Kashmir residents against terrorism. He emphasized the Congress's approval of Modi's authority in tackling terrorism, citing Pakistan's involvement in regional unrest.

Digvijaya Singh
Referencing past sacrifices of leaders Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi, Singh emphasized Congress's consistent stance against terrorism, granting full backing to PM Modi's decisions for national security.

Singh praised the unity of Kashmir's Hindus and Muslims against terrorism, condemning Pakistan's support for violent acts in the region. He urged a steadfast stand against the Pahalgam attack, attributing culpability to Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

