Congress Unites with Prime Minister Modi Against Terrorism
Congress leader Digvijaya Singh reiterated support for PM Narendra Modi's anti-terrorism efforts. Singh highlighted the Party's long-standing fight against terrorism, stressing the unity demonstrated by Jammu and Kashmir residents against terrorism. He emphasized the Congress's approval of Modi's authority in tackling terrorism, citing Pakistan's involvement in regional unrest.
- Country:
- India
Congress Rajya Sabha member Digvijaya Singh affirmed the party's support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi in combating terrorism. He pointed out the collective condemnation by Jammu and Kashmir citizens following the April 22 Pahalgam massacre.
Referencing past sacrifices of leaders Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi, Singh emphasized Congress's consistent stance against terrorism, granting full backing to PM Modi's decisions for national security.
Singh praised the unity of Kashmir's Hindus and Muslims against terrorism, condemning Pakistan's support for violent acts in the region. He urged a steadfast stand against the Pahalgam attack, attributing culpability to Pakistan.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Blooming Ventures: Floriculture Flourishes from Tamil Nadu to Jammu & Kashmir
Azmat-e-Hind: Transforming Teetwal into a Symbol of Unity and Tourism
From Soldier to Strawberry Farmer: A Sweet Success in Jammu and Kashmir
Vande Bharat Train Set to Transform Kashmir Connectivity
Amendments in Waqf Law not targetting Muslim community. It is to correct mistakes of the past: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju in Kochi.