Congress Unites with Prime Minister Modi Against Terrorism

Congress Rajya Sabha member Digvijaya Singh affirmed the party's support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi in combating terrorism. He pointed out the collective condemnation by Jammu and Kashmir citizens following the April 22 Pahalgam massacre.

Referencing past sacrifices of leaders Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi, Singh emphasized Congress's consistent stance against terrorism, granting full backing to PM Modi's decisions for national security.

Singh praised the unity of Kashmir's Hindus and Muslims against terrorism, condemning Pakistan's support for violent acts in the region. He urged a steadfast stand against the Pahalgam attack, attributing culpability to Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)