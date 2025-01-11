Delhi Police Nabs Sharpshooters in Connection with Singla Sweet House Firing

In a significant development, Delhi's Patiala House Court on Saturday granted a seven-day custody of two sharpshooters linked to the notorious Nandu Gang to the Special Cell of Delhi Police. The suspects were apprehended for their alleged involvement in the August 2024 Singla Sweet House shooting and a triple homicide in Panchkula, Haryana, last month.

The court, under Duty Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Bharti Beniwal, approved the week's custody of Sahil alias Poli and Vijay Gehlot alias Kalu, following their arrest in Bengaluru, Karnataka. The police requested the remand to further probe the shooting incident that took place in Delhi's Tilak Nagar area on August 23, 2024.

Authorities reported that the incident occurred late at night, around 11:15 pm, when two suspects on a motorcycle opened fire at the Singla Sweets shop, striking the storefront's glass facade, as confirmed by ANI.

(With inputs from agencies.)