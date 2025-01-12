Left Menu

AIFs Push for Dedicated Funding in Sunrise Industries

Alternate Investment Funds (AIFs) are lobbying the government for funds dedicated to new-age, deep-tech startups to foster innovation. They also urge expanding the Fund of Funds for Startups (FFS) scheme. This call to action emerged from discussions between AIFs and the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2025 13:06 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 13:06 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Alternate Investment Funds (AIFs) have made a strong appeal to the government, seeking allocations for investments focused on new-age and deep-tech startups, aiming to catalyze innovation within the nation, confirmed an official source.

During a recent meeting with officials from the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), AIFs pressed for an increase in funds under the existing Fund of Funds for Startups (FFS) initiative. This scheme, since its inception in 2016, has been pivotal in providing the essential financial boost needed by startups.

The dialogue also touched upon facilitating capital flows into smaller cities and extending the lifecycle of the FFS beyond its current 12-year span. The AIFs argue for specialized funds to uplift sectors defined by contemporary technologies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever visit

UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever vis...

 Global
2
Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction needs for 2025

Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction ne...

 Global
3
It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

 Global
4
Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Bhutan’s Youth and Women: Strategies for Inclusive Workforce Participation

Reforming Financial Safeguards: A Path to Protect Brazil's Vulnerable Consumers

Overcoming Waste Challenges in Lagos: A Path to Sustainable Household Management

Financial Inclusion and Its Role in Alleviating Poverty and Driving Global Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025