Amid ongoing geopolitical tensions, Transdniestria, a separatist region in Moldova, grapples with a significant energy crisis due to halted Russian gas supplies. Authorities have implemented energy conservation measures, leading to a reduction in rolling blackouts from eight to three hours on Sunday.

The crisis stems from Russia's halt in gas supplies following Ukraine's refusal to extend a transit agreement beyond 2025. As a result, crucial factories have switched operations to night shifts or ceased operations entirely, straining the regional economy further.

Moldova's government accuses Russia of deliberately creating the energy crisis to destabilize the region ahead of elections. Despite attempts at assistance, Transdniestria denies receiving proposals from the Moldovan government. The situation remains tense, with geopolitical implications affecting neighboring countries.

