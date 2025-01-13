Delhi Shrouded in Dense Fog with Alarming AQI Levels and Train Delays

The India Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for the Delhi/NCR region, forecasting dense fog conditions. Air quality in the national capital has raised concerns, with pollution levels soaring across the city as reported by air quality monitoring stations. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) recorded an AQI of 285.

Key areas like Jahangirpuri, Nehru Nagar, and Patparganj reported AQI levels above 340, denoting 'very poor' atmospheric conditions. Not far behind, North Campus and Mandir Marg also showed worrying statistics. Meanwhile, Lodhi Road and NSIT Dwarka had relatively lower AQI within moderate ranges. Transport services are affected as several trains faced significant delays in response to the dense fog, the Purushottam Express being the worst hit with a delay of over five hours.

In Uttar Pradesh, the cold wave has veiled the Taj Mahal in fog. Authorities have lifted Stage-III actions of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) following a slight improvement in air quality, despite maintaining vigilance with Stage I and Stage II measures, ensuring further deterioration is prevented.

