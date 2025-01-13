Left Menu

Greenland's Mineral Wealth: A Strategic and Controversial Resource

Greenland, a semi-autonomous territory of Denmark, is rich in mineral resources, hosting 25 of 34 minerals classified as 'critical raw materials' by the European Commission. Despite its potential, environmental concerns and local opposition have hindered resource extraction, complicated by Greenland's strategic geopolitical importance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2025 12:40 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 12:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

President-elect Donald Trump reiterated his interest in acquiring Greenland, citing its strategic location and rich mineral resources. A 2023 survey revealed that Greenland contains 25 out of 34 minerals categorized as critical raw materials by the European Commission.

Environmental restrictions and indigenous opposition have complicated efforts to extract natural resources. Key mineral deposits include rare earth elements, graphite, copper, nickel, zinc, gold, diamonds, iron ore, and tungsten. However, extraction is currently limited or banned in some cases due to environmental policies.

Companies like Critical Metals Corp and Energy Transition Minerals aim to develop rare earth mining projects. The territory remains a significant geopolitical interest given its rich resources and strategic advantages, yet development faces numerous challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

