Security Forces Uncover Arms Cache Amid Manipur Strife

In a critical operation against escalating ethnic tensions in Manipur, security forces have successfully retrieved 19 weapons, ammunition, and war-like paraphernalia from multiple districts. The coordinated endeavors, spanning over January 6 to January 9, were executed by the Assam Rifles and Manipur Police, as per an official communiqué released on Monday.

The operations targeted strategic locations in the districts of Thoubal, Kangpokpi, Churchandpur, and Kakching, resulting in the seizure of rifles, pistols, and explosives based on precise intelligence. The Assam Rifles, operating under the control of the Indian Army, led these efforts in conjunction with local law enforcement bodies.

Sustained vigilance and intelligence-led initiatives on January 8 and January 9 yielded significant seizures, including multiple types of rifles and tube launchers. These operations highlight the dynamic response to threats in regions like Saheibung peak, 5 km north of Kotlen village, and Old Gelmol Village, underscoring the ongoing security challenges in Manipur.

