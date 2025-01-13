PM Modi Unveils Z-Morh Tunnel: A New Era for Sonamarg

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has officially inaugurated the Z-Morh tunnel in Sonamarg, Jammu and Kashmir, marking a significant enhancement for regional connectivity. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, J-K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, and J-K LG Manoj Sinha were present at the landmark event on Monday.

Post-inauguration, PM Modi conducted a thorough inspection of the tunnel, receiving a detailed briefing on its architectural layout and rigorous construction process. The Prime Minister lauded the efforts of workers and officials who persevered through severe conditions to bring this engineering marvel to fruition.

The 12 km Sonamarg tunnel project, costing over Rs 2,700 crore, includes a main tunnel spanning 6.4 km, an auxiliary egress tunnel, and connecting approach roads. Positioned at an altitude exceeding 8,650 feet, the tunnel facilitates year-round accessibility to Leh, circumventing hazardous routes prone to landslides and avalanches.

This infrastructure promises enhanced regional defense logistics and economic integration across Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. The newly opened tunnel is poised to transform Sonamarg into a perennial tourist hub, boosting winter activities and adventure sports. The eventual completion of the complementary Zojila Tunnel by 2028 is expected to further reduce travel distances and improve vehicular speed, solidifying NH-1 connectivity between the Srinagar Valley and Ladakh.

Emphasizing the transformative impact of the project, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah noted on X that the tunnel would expedite travel to Kargil/Leh from Srinagar, revitalizing Sonamarg as a premier ski resort, and enriching the local economy. His prior visit on January 11 underscored the strategic importance of this development in promoting regional tourism and easing local travel challenges.

