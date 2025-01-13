Left Menu

Mali's Gold Seizure Sparks Mining Tensions

Mali's government has enforced a provisional order to seize gold from Barrick Gold's Loulo-Gounkoto site, risking operations suspension. This action is part of the government's push for a larger share of mining revenues, aligning with other West African military-led governments after recent geopolitical shifts.

Updated: 13-01-2025 16:43 IST
Mali's government has initiated a contentious move, enforcing a provisional order to seize gold from Barrick Gold's Loulo-Gounkoto site. This has escalated tensions between the Canadian mining giant and Mali's military-led authorities, potentially forcing a suspension of operations at the complex.

The standoff centers on new mining rules as Mali pushes for increased revenue shares, echoing broader West African trends following geopolitical shifts. Barrick's warning of a suspension if gold shipment restrictions aren't lifted underlines the gravity of the situation. The Loulo-Gounkoto site, with nearly $380 million in gold at risk, is pivotal for Barrick's operations.

Amidst the deadlock, the industry observes Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger renegotiating their mining deals. A warrant for Barrick's CEO and staff detentions indicate escalating tensions, setting a precedent for other Western miners in the region. Meanwhile, Mali remains heavily reliant on gold for its foreign currency, adding urgency to resolving this dispute.

