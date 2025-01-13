Market Tremors: Global Stock Plunge Amid Economic Uncertainty
Global financial markets experienced turbulence as stocks fell and the dollar surged following a robust U.S. jobs report. Rising energy prices and increasing inflation have compounded concerns, while European and Asian markets also faced declines, further complicating the economic outlook.
On Monday, global financial markets faced volatility as stocks dropped and the dollar reached a 26-month peak, all triggered by a strong U.S. jobs report. This economic environment led investors to question whether interest rates would decrease this year.
Increased energy prices, with crude oil surpassing $80 a barrel, signaled rising inflation fears, driven in part by reduced Russian exports after intensified sanctions by Washington. European natural gas prices followed a similar trend, escalating by 4% after a cold snap and Ukraine's decision to halt Russian gas supplies.
Across Europe, markets showed weakness, with the STOXX 600, Germany's DAX, and FTSE 100 experiencing declines. U.S. bond yields climbed, impacted by speculation on future interest rate policies amidst looming concerns over President-elect Trump's tariff proposals.
(With inputs from agencies.)
