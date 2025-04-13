Energy Clash: Ukraine and Russia's Infrastructure Attacks

Ukraine allegedly launched two attacks on Russian energy infrastructure over the past day, according to a statement by Russia's Defence Ministry, as reported by Interfax news agency.

Last month, Russian and Ukrainian officials agreed to halt strikes on each other's energy facilities. However, both sides have since accused one another of violating this U.S.-brokered ceasefire agreement.

Amid rising tensions, Reuters reported its inability to independently verify these battlefield claims, adding an element of uncertainty to the ongoing dispute.

