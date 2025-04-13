A Renaissance in India's Nuclear Energy: The US Partnership

India is on the cusp of a nuclear energy renaissance, with Holtec International CEO Dr. Kris Singh highlighting the role of the United States in supporting India's infrastructure development. Singh conveyed confidence in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership to advance the sector.

At the core of this collaboration is Holtec's SMR-300 reactor technology. In a landmark move, the US Department of Energy has authorized Holtec and several Indian companies to implement this technology in India, signaling a mutual commitment to enhance nuclear energy output in the region.

This development is integral to India's plan to escalate its nuclear capacity beyond the current 8.5 GW by 2047. Singh sees this as crucial to India's economic ascent and global integration, stressing the necessity for legislative amendments to facilitate private sector involvement in nuclear advancements.

