A Renaissance in India's Nuclear Energy: The US Partnership

Holtec International's CEO, Dr. Kris Singh, emphasizes the shared interest between India and the US in advancing nuclear energy infrastructure collaboratively. The recent authorization for Holtec to build SMR-300 reactors in India underlines a significant step towards increasing India’s nuclear energy capacity significantly by 2047.

Updated: 13-04-2025 08:23 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 08:23 IST
India is on the cusp of a nuclear energy renaissance, with Holtec International CEO Dr. Kris Singh highlighting the role of the United States in supporting India's infrastructure development. Singh conveyed confidence in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership to advance the sector.

At the core of this collaboration is Holtec's SMR-300 reactor technology. In a landmark move, the US Department of Energy has authorized Holtec and several Indian companies to implement this technology in India, signaling a mutual commitment to enhance nuclear energy output in the region.

This development is integral to India's plan to escalate its nuclear capacity beyond the current 8.5 GW by 2047. Singh sees this as crucial to India's economic ascent and global integration, stressing the necessity for legislative amendments to facilitate private sector involvement in nuclear advancements.

