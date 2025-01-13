Greenland's Strategic Mineral Wealth: A New Frontier

Amid rising global interest, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has reiterated his ambition to take control of Greenland, a semi-autonomous Danish territory strategically positioned and abundant in minerals.

The European Commission's 2023 survey reveals that Greenland harbors 25 of 34 critical raw materials, making it a key player in global mineral reserves. However, the extraction of oil and natural gas remains prohibited for environmental reasons, while mining faces bureaucratic and local opposition challenges.

Among Greenland's mineral wealth are significant deposits of rare earths, graphite, and copper. Companies are vying for development rights, yet face legal and environmental hurdles, underscoring the complex dynamics of resource extraction in this Arctic region.

