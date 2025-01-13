Left Menu

India Achieves Record Growth in Renewable Energy Capacity

India has significantly increased its renewable energy capacity by 15.84% to 209.44 GW by the end of 2024. The solar power sector contributed the most, with a notable 33.47% increase. The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy has been implementing key strategies to reach 500 GW of renewable energy by 2030.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2025 19:08 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 19:08 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a major stride towards sustainable energy goals, India's renewable energy capacity surged by 15.84% to 209.44 GW by December 2024, an official report revealed on Monday.

The year witnessed a remarkable addition of 28.64 GW, more than doubling from the previous year's 13.05 GW. Solar power emerged as the frontrunner in this expansion, contributing 24.54 GW and showcasing an impressive 33.47% year-on-year growth to reach a cumulative 97.86 GW.

Wind power also saw a boost with a 3.42 GW increase, bringing total capacity to 48.16 GW. Other renewables like bioenergy and small hydro power registered moderate growth, aligning with India's ambitious plan for 500 GW of renewable energy by 2030 under the guidance of MNRE and Minister Pralhad Joshi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

